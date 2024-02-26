Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Randeep Hooda Visits Kalapani On Veer Savarkar’s Death Anniversary

Randeep Hooda will headline the biographical drama Swatantrya Veer Savarkar based on the life of a freedom fighter. The film will release on March 22.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Randeep Hooda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Randeep Hooda is all set to headline the upcoming biographical drama based on the life of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar. Today, on the occasion of his death anniversary, actor Randeep Hooda paid tribute to the freedom fighter by visiting Kalapani, the cellular jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The actor penned a note along with sharing photos from his visit. 

Randeep Hooda reveals he locked himself in jail to understand what Veer Savarkar was going through 

On February 26, paid tribute to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary by sharing a special post. Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared pictures from the sets of his film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. On Monday, the actor shared pictures from his visit on his X (formerly called Twitter). Randeep also penned a lengthy note in his tweet and shared that during the recce of his film, he couldn’t stay locked up for even 20 minutes in the jail.

The actor wrote: "Today is the death anniversary of Sawatantrya Veer Savarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11-foot jail in Kalapani for two lifetimes (50 years).” Randeep further mentioned, “During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement.”

Randeep Hooda’s ode to Veer Savakar 

In the same post, the actor added, "I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhumane conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution are unmatchable hence for decades the Anti India forces still continue to vilify him....Naman.” 

A screengrab of Randeep Hooda's post | Iamge: Randeep Hooda/Instagram 

The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Recently, makers locked the release date of the film. Randeep took to social media to share that the film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History...On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March 2024," he wrote. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.
(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

