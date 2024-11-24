Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Visit Golden Temple As They Kickstart Next Schedule Of Untitled Movie

Ahead of commencing the next schedule of their highly anticipated project, actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared pictures from his recent visit to the Golden Temple with Aditya. He wrote in the caption, "Jaako raakhe sayiyaan maar sake na koi.."

Aditya Dhar, who is best known for directing and writing military action film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and Ranveer are working together for this next film.

Dhar also posted pictures on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Blessed "

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration 'Article 370'. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.



Meanwhile, Ranveer was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film 'Singham Again' that has stormed the box office.

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.



Ranveer reprised his role from 'Simmba' in the movie.



Ranveer will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming 'Don 3'.