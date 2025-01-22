Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor Starrer Padmaavat To Re-Release On Big Screens

As Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s magnum opus “Padmaavat”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to turn seven, the makers will be re-releasing the movie on January 24 to mark the milestone.

Bhansali Productions took to Instagram, where they shared the film's poster and made the announcement.

“Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January.

@ranveersingh @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor @jimsarbhforreal @aditiraohydari #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajit_andhare @bhansaliproductions @Viacom18Studios @tseries.official #Padmaavat #7YearsOfPadmaavat,” read the caption.

The blockbuster historical drama, based on the poem Padmavat by Malik Muhammad Jayasi, tells the tale of Rani Padmavati’s legendary beauty, her defiance against the ruthless Sultan Alauddin Khilji, and her unyielding courage.

Released in 2018, “Padmaavat” also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka. The film revolves around Queen Padmavati, who is happily married to a Rajput ruler until a ruthless sultan, Alauddin Khalji, declares war on their kingdom due to his obsession with her beauty.

Despite not being released in some states of India, it became the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2018.

Ahead of the release, the film was subjected to many controversies.

Rajput caste organisations including Shri Rajput Karni Sena and its members had protested and vandalised the film sets claiming that the film portrays Padmavati, a Rajput queen, in bad light. Bhansali too was assaulted on a film set.

While filming a scene in Kolhapur in 2017, some people attacked, injuring animals and destroying several costumes. Several Muslim leaders protested against the alleged misrepresentation of Alauddin Khilji and called for a ban.

This was the third time Ranveer and Deepika collaborated with Bhansali. The two had previously worked with the filmmaker in films such as “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” in 2013 and “Bajirao Mastani” in 2015.

