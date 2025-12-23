Ranveer Singh Exits Don 3? Actor 'Prioritises' Other Projects After Delivering His First ₹600 Crore Grosser With Dhurandhar: Report

Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh's latest action thriller, Dhurandhar, has been ruling the box office since its release. Aditya Dhar's directorial is on track to cross ₹600 crore within just 3 weeks, as critics and cinegoers are both singing praise for the movie. With the New Year holidays upheaving footfall, fans are also keenly anticipating Ranveer Singh's next project. Amid the swirl of success, new reports suggest that Gully Boy actor has decided to step away from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3. However, contradicting this report, another trade expert suggests that the Don 3 shooting has just pushed until the release of Dhurandhar 2.

Earlier, reports alleged that Ranveer Singh would start shooting for Don 3 in 2026, right after the release of Dhurandhar.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the publication shared, “Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to take up next. He is keen to work with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee. At the same time, he does not want to appear in back-to-back gangster films, especially as Dhurandhar has already cemented his presence in that genre. This is one of the reasons he asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer wants to fast-track the project and take it on floors earlier than planned.”

The report also states that Ranveer Singh has exited Don 3 and is personally coordinating dates and schedules for Jai Mehta’s film to ensure the project progresses swiftly.

It further adds, “Ranveer was set to start preparations for Don 3 immediately after the release of Dhurandhar. However, in the current scenario, the makers have already begun looking for a new actor to take on the role of Don, with plans to take the film on floors by the end of January 2026.”

Soon after these reports surfaced online, trade expert Sumit Kadel posted a contradictory update on his X account. He wrote, “UPDATE - The shooting of #Don3 has been pushed till the release of #Dhurandhar2. There is no need of any speculations right now. Producers and Ranveer together have decided to push the film till April. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Fans expect Don 3 to be made on a grand scale, and rumours about the film’s lead cast have added to the excitement.