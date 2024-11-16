sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 19:21 IST, November 16th 2024

Ranveer Singh Opens Up About 'Infinite Happiness' After Becoming Dad: There Are No Words...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby on September 8. The couple announced the name of their daughter Dua on social media on November 1.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
File photo of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:21 IST, November 16th 2024