Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple will welcome their first child in September later this year. The mom-to-be took recently shared a series of pictures flaunting her pregnancy glow but was trolled for her ‘fake’ looking baby bump. Reacting to the same, Ranveer wrote a remark for the trolls in her comment section.

Ranveer Singh shuts down trolls

On May 23, Deepika shared a series of photos dressed in a yellow gown. The actress, who is in the second trimester of her pregnancy, looked chic in the ensemble. Praising his wife, Ranveer shared those images on his Instagram story and also took a moment to call out the trolls for criticising her appearance.

The Simmba star wrote for the first picture, “My Sunshine! (yellow heart emoticon).” For another, he added, “Uff! Kya Karu Main? Marr jaun? (What shall I do? Die?)” Lastly, Ranveer slammed the harsh comments with the caption, “Buri nazar wale, tera moonh kala (The one with evil eyes, may your face be black)!"

Why was Deepika Padukone trolled?

On May 20, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actress walked with caution at the polling booth, while her husband assisted her in the same. The Piku actress received a backlash from a section of social media who called her baby bump ‘fake’, making a judgment based on the way she was walking. Fans, followers and members from the industry have stood in support of the actress and have slammed trolls for making outrageous remarks.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September 2024. The actors announced the news in a joint social media post in February, earlier this year.

