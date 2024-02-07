English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

Ranveer Singh Takes Cue From Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Initiates Meetings With 7 South Directors

Ranveer Singh is reportedly looking to expand his audience by strongly considering a collaboration with a notable director in the South.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. Even as the actor continues to film for Rohit Shetty's big banner cop universe ensemble starrer, Singham Again, Singh appears to have zeroed in on what he aspires the next phase of his career to look like.

Ranveer Singh is reportedly aspiring to work in the South


For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor's recent collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, has worked wonders - not just for the actor's career but also at the box office with the film's worldwide collections coming in at ₹915 crores. Previously, Shahid Kapoor also worked with Vanga in Kabir Singh which introduced a new lease of life in the actor's career.

Ranveer Singh appears to have taken cue from this. As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Ranveer has initiated meetings with seven notable directors from the South. Among these names are Atlee, AR Murugadoss, Prasanth Varma, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Basil Joseph to name a few.

Ranveer Singh to work with AR Murugadoss next?


Out of all the potential prospects, a collaboration with AR Murugadoss sounds the most likely who has reportedly already seen through a narration with him. The source cited in the report states, "Ranveer has liked the subject, however, he will decide on his next only after getting done with all the meetings lined up. He has appreciated the idea and will get back to Murugadoss in a fortnight."

A film with Prasanth Varma may also work out for Ranveer as per the report with the source adding, "It’s not known if Prasanth is approaching him for the part of HanuMan or is a fresh subject, but a meeting will take place sometime next week." A potential appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Rajinikanth film may also be on the cards for the actor, contingent on an official confirmation. 
 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:28 IST

