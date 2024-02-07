Ranbir Kapoor Enters Elite Box Office Club Before Animal Wraps Up Theatrical Run

Advertisement

In its eighth week since release, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has achieved a significant milestone by crossing the Rs. 500 crore Nett mark in the Hindi language. This achievement places Animal as the fourth Bollywood film to reach this benchmark. The film had already attained this status across all versions in the third week and it has now achieved this in the original Hindi version.

More about Animal’s box office journey

Preceding Animal, the trio of films that achieved this feat last year included Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan. Ranbir Kapoor has become the third star to enter this exclusive club following Sunny Deol and a big star. The journey to this milestone for Animal faced a temporary setback during the fourth week when it encountered strong competition from Dunki and Salaar.

Despite earning an impressive Rs. 477 crore in the initial three weeks, Animal fell short by just Rs. 23 crore before reaching the Rs. 500 crore mark. Overcoming this hurdle took an additional five weeks and made the achievement more noteworthy. The film maintained a presence in cinemas during the holiday period and sustained collections at steady but lower levels.

Advertisement

The box office performance of Animal (Hindi) on a weekly basis is as follows:

1st week: Rs. 291.50 crore

Advertisement

2nd week: Rs. 136 crore

3rd week: Rs. 49.20 crore

Advertisement

4th week: Rs. 10.25 crore

5th week: Rs. 8.25 crore

Advertisement

6th week: Rs. 4 crore

7th week: Rs. 1.50 crore

Advertisement

8th week: Rs. 70 lakhs

The cumulative total for Animal stands at Rs. 501.50 crore in Hindi. Additionally, the film has garnered Rs. 49 crore in the dubbed Telugu, Tamil and Kannada versions, bringing the All-India total to Rs. 550 crore. On the international front, Animal has grossed USD 29 million (Rs. 241 crore), resulting in a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 905 crore.