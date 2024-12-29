Rasika Dugal Reflects On Her Intimate Scenes In Mirzapur Series, Says 'Intimacy Coaching Is Very Important'

Rasika Dugal made her screen debut with a small role in the movie Anwar. Since then, she starred in several notable movies such as Hamid, Manto, Lust Stories and Aurangzeb, but it was only after the release of the popular web series Mirzapur, that she earned fame. In the series, she played the role of Beena Tripathi, the second wife of Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya. She played a bold role and her intimacy scenes became the talk of the town. In a recent interview, the actress shared how intimacy coach and support from the set helped her feel comfortable.

Rasika Dugal opens up about her intimate bold scenes in Mirzapur

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rasika said, "Intimacy coaching is a fairly new concept and in my opinion a very important one as well. I’m very glad that it’s around because I was fortunate that the people I worked with when I had my first intimate scenes were actually from Mirzapur. They were people that I knew. They are very sensitive people and they made sure that I was not uncomfortable in any way and they knew exactly what was going to happen on the shoot."

She further explained the importance of transparency on set and shared that she knew how many shots were going to be taken and how the shots were going to be. "They had given me a space enough, that if I felt uncomfortable, I could go and talk to someone also, because I knew them from before. Karan Anshuman had told me to listen if there’s one person on this set you don’t feel comfortable with that person will not be there when we are shooting, so just let us know," she added.

Rasika Dugal to reprise her role in Mirzapur The Film