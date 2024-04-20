Raveena Tandon Emphasises On Actors' Contribution To Society Through Cinema

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, who recently starred in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Patna Shukla, based around the topic of roll number scam, said she tries to take up subjects that she hopes would at least start a conversation. The actress believes artists can return the love and adulation they receive from people by highlighting important societal issues through their work.

Raveena Tandon on contributing to society

"We all have done commercial hits in our lives but I have always believed that society has given us everything -- name, fame and status -- and at some point in our lives, we should contribute to society and this is the medium that we know the best," Tandon told PTI in an interview.

"Using this medium, if I can create a certain amount of awareness or deliver a message that at least brings the conversation to the table, then I would be like, 'Ok, I have done a little bit of my contribution. That's why once or twice a year, I pick up that one topic which I believe will make a difference or something that we need to talk about," she added.

More about Patna Shukla

Patna Shukla features Tandon as Tanvi Shukla, a small-time lawyer who gets drawn into the fight for justice against a widespread roll number scam affecting numerous students. The courtroom drama, also starring Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami and the late Satish Kaushik, has garnered good reviews.

Patna Shukla is the third project for Tandon in the OTT space after the Netflix series Aranyak and most recently Karmma Calling, which also premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Tandon will next be seen in the comedy movie Welcome to the Jungle, also starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Paresh Rawal.

