Advertisement

Raveena Tandon, who has been in the industry for over 3 decades now, looked back at her career and shared that female actors in the 90s had to work on 15-20 films to earn as much as their male counterparts earned with a single movie.

The male stars got a lot; much, much more: Raveena Tandon

In an interview with Jist News, the actress shared that in those days, the money was “very less”, especially the pay parity between males and females. “What they would make in one film, I would make in, say 15 films. For women actors… me, personally… actually, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do 15-20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts,” the actress continued.

(A file photo of Raveena Tandon | Image: Instagram)

Raveena added that her male co-stars such as Aamir Khan used to do selective work. Unlike today, the money was less for everybody. “There are a lot more corporates coming in. It's become a much more professional way of doing things, which is great actually,” she concluded.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Raveena Tandon | Image: Instagram)

What’s next for Raveena Tandon?

The actress was last seen as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, co-starring Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Next, she will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and Ghudchadi. Welcome to the Jungle stars an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani in lead roles. It will hit the theatres on December 20.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Raveena Tandon | Image: Instagram)

Ghudchadi, on the other hand, is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Binoy Gandhi. Produced by Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of Keep Dreaming Pictures and T-Series. It stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

