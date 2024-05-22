Advertisement

Raveena Tandon is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood. She has given many hit movies such as Dilwale, Mohra, Laadla and Andaz Apna Apna. Apart from Hindi cinema, she has also worked in South cinema, including Sadhu, Upendra and K.G.F: Chapter 2. Now, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about the difference between Hindi and South cinema. She recalled working in the 1995 movie Taqdeerwala, which was bankrolled by Hyderabad-based production company Suresh Productions and revealed that budget constraints in the south led them to be efficient.

Crews from the south cinema used to work effortlessly on a low budget: Raveena Tandon

In a conversation with YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged, Raveena shared for Taqdeerwala, that she and co-star Venkatesh were supposed to shoot for five songs in Mauritius. To shoot those songs, the makers only went with a crew consisting of 9 people, leaving Raveena in shock. They shot the song with only 9 people, two baby lights and only reflectors, the ones with the silver foil. "That’s how all the songs were shot and you look at the quality of those songs,” the actress recalled.

(A poster of Taqdeerwala| Image: Hotstar)

However, it was the opposite in the Hindi film industry. The actress recalled that when she would shoot for Hindi films, the international outdoor shoots had a crew of almost 200 people. She used to often question the makers, "why do you need so many people when we can do all of this work with 10 people?” She added that crews from the south used to work "so effortlessly and effectively on low budget and doing great work".

Advertisement

(A file photo of Raveena Tandon | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Taqdeerwala?

Directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao, the movie was a Hindi remake of the 1994 Telugu film Yamaleela. The movie also starred Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. However, it reportedly didn't perform well at the box office and earned only Rs 5.73 crore.