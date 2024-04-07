×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Ravi Dubey Dines With Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari Amid Rumours Of Him Playing Lakshman In Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is reported to headline the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana, based on the Hindu epic. Ravi Dubey is now reported to have joined the cast.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ramayana
Ramayana | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are collaborating for one of the most awaited movies of the year - Ramayana. The film went on the floor recently and rumours about the final cast of the film are still rife. A new video shows Ranbir joining Nitesh Tiwari for dinner and actor Ravi Dubey accompanying them. 

Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? 

On April 6, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted stepping out for dinner with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. However, what caught the netizen's eye in the video was the presence of actor Ravi Dubey. Ravi, who started his career with television, is reported to play the role of Lord Lakshman in the upcoming movie Ramayana based on the Hindu epic. 

While there is no confirmation about the film’s casting yet, the video of Ravi joining the director and Ranbir for dinner has fuelled the rumours of the actor being in the film. Ravi will reportedly play Ranbir’s younger brother in the magnum opus. However, an official confirmation of the film’s cast is awaited. 

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be released in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

Ramayana set photos leaked | Image:RK Fans Online/X

According to several media reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the role of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jagapathi Babu in Mr Bachchan

Mr Bachchan Update

a few seconds ago
Stage collapsed during PM Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur causing injuries to several people

Jabalpur Stage Collapse

a few seconds ago
Nicola Coughlan

Nicola On Bridgerton

a minute ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Tracking Sambit Patra

2 minutes ago
LSG vs GT

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live

6 minutes ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti On Typecasting

8 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

Israeli cybersecurity

10 minutes ago
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

Maidaan Advanced Bookings

10 minutes ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

12 minutes ago
US Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders.

Bernie Sanders Fire

16 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescue Three Girls, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

18 minutes ago
Janki Bodiwala Opens Up About Filming Slap Scene With Ajay Devgn

Janki-Ajay's Slap Scene

18 minutes ago
Ramayana

Ravi With Ramayan Team

19 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's bowling

21 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Nepotism

28 minutes ago
Info Edge Naukri

Info Edge March 24 qtr

30 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar On Breakups

31 minutes ago
Andrew Scott

Scott To Fleabag Fans

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  3. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World7 hours ago

  4. TDP Promises Quality Liquor at Lower Prices in AP Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  5. Driver Killed as Speeding Car Rams Into Running Train in MP

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo