Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are collaborating for one of the most awaited movies of the year - Ramayana. The film went on the floor recently and rumours about the final cast of the film are still rife. A new video shows Ranbir joining Nitesh Tiwari for dinner and actor Ravi Dubey accompanying them.

Ravi Dubey to play Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

On April 6, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted stepping out for dinner with filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. However, what caught the netizen's eye in the video was the presence of actor Ravi Dubey. Ravi, who started his career with television, is reported to play the role of Lord Lakshman in the upcoming movie Ramayana based on the Hindu epic.

Ravi Dubey spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari post dinner in Bandra!!

SO HE IS THE LAKSHMAN! 10 DAYS LEFT FOR OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Enough for keeping my heart at peace!!! BACH GAYA MERA DIL 😭❤️ #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/RffQ47MDoR — Kainat Chaudhary 🇵🇸 (@kayynaat_) April 7, 2024

While there is no confirmation about the film’s casting yet, the video of Ravi joining the director and Ranbir for dinner has fuelled the rumours of the actor being in the film. Ravi will reportedly play Ranbir’s younger brother in the magnum opus. However, an official confirmation of the film’s cast is awaited.

What more do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to reports, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will be released in three parts. While the first part will show the early days of Ram and his marriage with Sita and her kidnapping during the vanvas, the second part will show the journey of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Hanuman, Vaanar Sena, and the building of Ram Setu. Meanwhile, the third and final part of the trilogy will focus on the war between the Vaanar sena and Ravan's army, the latter's defeat, and Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's return to Ayodhya.

Ramayana set photos leaked | Image:RK Fans Online/X

According to several media reports, actor Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi will be seen in the role of Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol is said to be finalised for the role of Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh for Surpnekha and Lara Dutta for Kaikeya. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol and KGF star Yash are said to be playing the role of Kumbhkaran and Ravan, respectively.