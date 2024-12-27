Ravi Kishan Recalls Experiencing Casting Couch During Early Days In Bollywood: Faced Many Attacks...

Veteran actor Ravi Kishan has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience for portraying a wide range of characters on the screen. He has not only emerged as a superstar in the Bhojpuri film fraternity but also delivered excellent performances in Hindi and Telugu cinema. In a recent interaction, the Ravi Kishan opened up about the issue of men being targeted in the film industry.

In a recent interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Ravi Kishan revealed the issues about men being targeted in the film industry. He said, “When you’re young and good-looking, when you’re fit but have no money, some people attempt to take advantage of you. This happens in several fields, not just in the films. They try their hand, and hope it works out."

Ravi Kishan further said, “I have faced many such attacks in my youth… I would like to tell everyone out there that there are no shortcuts to success. I know of many people who’ve tried to take such shortcuts, and have regretted it immensely. They’ve slipped into addictions, or they’ve taken their lives." “I haven’t seen anybody become a star through the shortcut method. Wait for your time to come; have patience. I would tell myself that one day the sun will rise for me. All my friends in the ’90s, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, they became superstars. But I waited for my time," he said.

Born in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Kishan's real name is Ravindra Shyamnarayan Shukla. Since childhood, acting has been his passion, however, Ravi's father did not like it. Ravi Kishan, once revealed that to dissuade him, his dad used to thrash him regularly. Ravi, who came to Mumbai with his mother's blessings and very little in his pocket, worked in small places to support himself. His debut film, Pitamber, was listed as a 'B-grade' film.

