Rekha Gets Trolled For Touching Feet Of 2-Decade Younger Rajkumar Satoshi, Netizens Calls Her 'Nautanki'

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are all set to make their grand Bollywood debut with Loveyapa. Before its theatrical release, a special screening took place in Mumbai, attended by several film industry legends, including Dharmendra and Rekha. However, it was Rekha’s special gestures towards Rajkumar Satoshi that truly caught everyone’s attention.

Netizens making fun of Rekha for touching the feet of 2-decade younger Rajkumar Satoshi

Many celebrities were spotted arriving at the screening, but Rekha’s arrival was marked by a moment of deep respect. The iconic actress bowed and touched veteran director Rajkumar Santoshi's feet, honouring his contributions to cinema. However, this gesture amused some netizens. Shortly after videos from the Loveyapa event went viral, people began commenting on Rekha's actions, further spreading the clip online.

One user remarked, "Full nautanki hai yeh." Another questioned, "Why is she like this? What’s wrong with her?" A comment criticised her for touching Santoshi's feet, stating, "Dude, he is 10 years younger than her. What is this?" Meanwhile, some praised her, noting, "She is always respectful towards everyone."

Rekha touches Dharmendra’s feet, greets Aamir Khan

Rekha also greets Dharmendra as being the co-star of many films. As 89-year-old Dharmendra prepared to leave, 70-year-old Rekha respectfully touched his feet. Upon arriving at the venue, Rekha folded her hands and greeted Aamir with an adaab, to which he responded with a hug.