Advertisement

Fanaa (2006), starring Kajol and Aamir Khan, emerged as a blockbuster at the box office by becoming the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The film marked Kajol's comeback to Bollywood after the 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actress earned rave reviews for her performance from the audience and critics. However, there was another actor, who won the hearts of the audience. It was Kajol and Aamir's on-screen son Ali Haji who portrayed the role of Rehan Qadri Jr. However, do you know what that child artist is doing and how he looks after almost two decades?

(A still from the movie Fanaa | Image: Instagram)

Who is Ali Haji?

The child actor started his acting career in 2006 with an uncredited role in Family, an action thriller film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. The same year, he starred in Fanaa as a son of Kajol and Aamir Khan. He had a brief appearance in the movie but was enough to leave his mark on the industry. Then he went on to star in Govinda-led Partner. He rose to fame with Ta Ra Rum Pum, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. In the movie, he played the role of Saif and Rani's son Ranveer.

(A file photo of Ali Haji | Image: Instagram)

After gaining fame, he went on to work in several Bollywood hit movies but it was Noblemen (2018) that earned him Best Child Actor at the New York Indian Film Festival. Helmed by Vandana Kataria, he played the role of a struggling adolescent who goes through a life of loss and innocence at his new school. He was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

Advertisement

What is Ali Haji up to now?

Now, the 25-year-old actor has grown up to become an acclaimed writer and filmmaker. He has both written and directed many short movies such as Bombay Blitz, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, #JusticeForGoodContent and #GOALS. Apart from short movies, he has directed music videos such as Reva De by Gurdeep Mehndi and Bhoomi Trivedi and Chhori by Mika Singh and Ali Quli Mirza. All these projects were mostly produced by Mukesh Chhabra and Mika Singh.