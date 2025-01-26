Remo D'Souza Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj, Goes To Great Lengths To Hide His Identity

On January 25, Remo D'Souza took to his Instagram account to share a video after he took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The choreographer visited the ongoing spiritual congregation with his wife. In the video, he also shared how he was able to dodge the heavy crowds from recognising him.

Remo D'Souza goes incognito at Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregations in the world. The key 'snan' dates now are: January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). People from across the globe have travelled to Prayagraj to attend the festival.

Amid this Remo D'Souza along with his wife reached Prayagraj. The choreographer donned an all-black outfit. He covered his face with a black cloth to hide his identity from the several attendees. He then took a boat ride to the middle of the Sangam and took holy dips in the river Ganga. He also sought the blessings of Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

Remo D'Souza recently received threat mails from Pakistan

Members of the Hindi entertainment fraternity, Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra have received a threat from an unidentified person. A case was registered at the Amboli police station in Mumbai on the complaint of actor Rajpal Yadav.

Some celebs have allegedly received threat mails | Image: Instagram