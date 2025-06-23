Remove Diljit Dosanjh From Border 2: Singer's Brazen Promotion Of Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Beckons Boycott Calls

Diljit Dosanjh released the trailer of his film, Sardaar Ji 3, which also features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Along with the trailer release, the singer also announced that the movie will not be released in India, keeping in mind the ban on Pakistani artists in the country following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Despite the strained relations between India and Pakistan, Diljit's choice to not only star in a movie featuring Hania but also promote and release it overseas is appalling.

Social media users, including fans of Diljit Dosanjh, have expressed their utter disappointment with him. The singer cum actor, who often wears his Indianness with pride, let down the country by choosing to pander to the global audience rather than putting nation first. As a result, calls to ban and boycott him have surfaced on social media.

Calls to boycott Diljit Dosanjh gain momentum on social media

As soon as the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3 was released, social media users took to their accounts to demand a complete ban on Diljit Dosanjh. The impact of this chatter has impacted his upcoming release, Border 2. Also featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty, the film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2026. However, X (formerly Twitter) users have strongly suggested that if the film continues to feature Diljit Dosanjh, they will skip it. On June 3, Diljit kicked off the third schedule of the film with the other cast members at the Pune National Defence Academy. Given the controversial film choice of the singer with Sardaar Ji 3, the future of Border 2 is now in jeopardy.

Social media users bashing Diljit Dosanjh | Image: X, Instagram