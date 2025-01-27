Republic Confronts Afsar Zaidi, The Mystery Man In Saif Stabbing Case - Latter Reveals His Whereabouts On Night Of Attack

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: The actor was repeatedly stabbed at his residence in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. In a breakthrough, on January 19, the Mumbai Police arrested a man, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das. Despite the arrest, several questions regarding the lapses in security, the motive behind the crime and the whereabouts of family members still loom. Amid this, Republic TV got into an exclusive chat with Saif Ali Khan's close aid Afsar Zaidi, who is mentioned as the person who took the actor to the Lilavati Hospital on January 16.

Republic confronts Afsar Zaidi in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Afsar Zaidi is the manager of the company that manages Saif Ali Khan. He is known to have a good connection with other Bollywood stars as well and is the CEO and co-founder of Hrithik Roshan's fitness brand HRX. On January 27, a Republic reporter confronted him while he was at Satguru Sharan, Saif's residence.

When asked about the incident and what happened on the night Saif was attacked, Zaidi said, “This is not the way to connect." He, however, confirmed being at the hospital with Saif but did not clearly state if he was the one who took the actor. Zaidi said, "I was there at the hospital, I signed that administrative form." When asked about the time he rushed Saif to the hospital at 4:11 am as the MLC report states, “I don't know the timing. Please speak to the hospital.” Afsar Zaidi's elusive answers to Republic's questions continue to shed mystery on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case.

Guard outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building dodges question on security lapses

On January 26, reporters from Republic TV confronted the security guard of Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan residence. The guard was asked about the lapses in security that seemingly led to the attack on the actor on January 16. However, the man in question chose not to answer and remained elusive.