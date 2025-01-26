Republic Confronts Guard At Saif Ali Khan's Building With Burning Questions About Security Lapse During Attack | Watch

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his house in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. An intruder, identified as, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, allegedly attacked the actor and he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent critical medical procedures. Days after the attack, several questions remain unanswered regarding the case. Amid this, Republic TV confronted the security guard of the Satguru Sharan building.

Guard outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building dodges question on security lapses

On January 26, reporters from Republic TV confronted the security guard of Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan residence. The guard was asked about the lapses in security that seemingly led to the attack on the actor on January 16. However, the man in question chose not to answer and remained elusive.

When questioned about where he was on the night of the attack, the man denied being the guard. However, he was later seen entering the Satguru Sharan building. The man was also asked about why he did not call the police, ambulance or other emergency services. He dodged all questions.

Police suspect involvement of more than one person in Saif's stabbing case

Mumbai police suspect more than one person may be involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested, an official said on Saturday. The police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official told PTI without elaborating further on the matter.