Respect Our Boundaries: Kareena Kapoor Issues First Statement As Saif Ali Khan Recovers In ICU After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan Attack: The actor was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack that raises intriguing questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. Khan, 54, was "out of danger" following emergency surgery, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his house in Satguru Sharan building. The wife of the actor and actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share an official update with fans and well-wishers.

Still Trying To Process: Kareena Kapoor issues official statement in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case



On January 16, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share her first reaction following the attack on her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress penned a note requesting the fans and media to refrain from speculation and allow the family some privacy in the matter. She also stressed that the overflow of information has posed a ‘risk to the safety’ of her family.





A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's post | image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram