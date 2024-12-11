Riddhima Kapoor Says 'Zindagi Safal Hogyi' After Meeting PM Modi, Shares Photos

The Kapoor Family Meets PM Modi: Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who made her acting stint with the show Fabulous Wives vs Bollywood Wives, penned a heartfelt note on meeting PM Narendra Modi. The Kapoor family, on Tuesday, met the Prime Minister to invite him to the inaugural ceremony of the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, celebrating the icon's 100th birth anniversary. Riddhima took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos, but among them, one grabbed our attention where Riddhima sought PM Modi's blessings.

Riddhima Kapoor manifested meeting PM Modi 10 years ago

Taking to her Instagram handle, Riddhima shared several posts from her meeting with PM Modi. However, among all one post turned out to be special as she penned her emotions on meeting PM Modi. On a long note, she shared that 10 years ago she manifested to meet PM Narendra Modi and thanks to her grandfather, she got the opportunity to meet Modi in person as one of the Kapoors. In one of the photos, she can be seen presenting Modi with a gift and in return, he gave her blessings.

She started her note by writing, "They say manifest and it happens. When honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji took the oath for the first time in 2014, I had really wished to meet him purely owing to his dynamism and charisma…"

"10 years later I had the privilege and the sheer honour of meeting him and as a representative of my family to celebrate my grandfather Shri Raj Kapoor ji who has left behind his legacy and impeccable body of work," she continued. Towards signed off by writing, "As the world gears up to celebrate my grandfather’s 100th birth anniversary, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the almighty, our Prime Minister for making time and sharing his love for my grandfather and each one of you for loving each one of us! #100yearsOfRajKapoor."

In another post, Riddhima can be seen opening up about her experience of meeting PM Modi. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Unke saath itni baate ki. Toh aaj baas unse milke itna mazza ayya jaise voh humare parivaar ka hissa ho.(Just talking to PM Modi was so much fun and it felt like we our a family.) She concluded by saying, ". Toh mai yahi kehna chahuingi ki zindagi meri safal hogyi Modi ji sai milke. (I'm fulfilled after meeting Modi ji).

