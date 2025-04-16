RJ Mahvash Gives Shoutout To 'Talented' Yuzvendra Chahal After He Stars In PBKS' Victory Against KKR

Yuzvendra Chahal-RJ Mahvash Dating Rumours: The cricketer and his wife Dhanashree Verma were granted a divorce on March 20. The couple had been living seperately since 2022 and parted ways on mutual terms. Days after the divorce, the young cricketer was rumoured to be dating RJ Mahvash. The latter also takes the stand to show her support for Yuzi during the ongoing IPL. Their public appearances and social media activity have fuelled rumours of their relationship. However, the duo has maintained that they are just good friends.



Amid this, on April 15, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram account to post a shout-out for Yuzvendra Chahal, who has emerged as the highest-wicket taker in IPL 18. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a selfie with Chahal and wrote, “What a legend man, Highest wicket taker for IPL for a reason. Asambhav”



A screengrab of RJ Mahvash's story | Image: Instagram

Amid their dating rumours, RJ Mahvash shared a reel on the topic of bitter breakups. Her post advised young couples to move on without harbouring negative feelings for each other. In the video, she said, “Aaj kal ki generation ke breakups itne gande kyu hote hain yaar? Breakups ko apni zindagi ka sabse chota hissa banaao. Aadhe time toh humari nafrat hi saamne wale ko regret hi nahi karne deti ki usne kya kiya. (Why are breakups in today’s generation so messy, man? Make breakups the smallest part of your life. Half the time, our hatred doesn’t even let the other person regret what they did)."



She continued, “Tumhari maafi uss bande ko aadha kar degi. Trust me, let it go! Zindagi hai dost, tumhe lagta hai ki tumhare haath mein hai par sab tay hai…(Your forgiveness will break that person in half. Trust me, let it go! This is life, my friend—you may feel like it’s in your control, but everything is already destined). Why do you write the last page of your story so bitterly? One day, you will also move on too. This is your choice: if you want to keep ego, hate and pain with you or happiness, peace and love."

In the caption, RJ Mahvash wrote, “Ja tujhe maaf kiya, ab tu yahan HAI HI nahi!” (Go, I forgive you — you don’t even exist here anymore!)