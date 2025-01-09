Published 18:14 IST, January 9th 2025
Rohit Roy Opens Up About Losing 16 Kg In 25 Days With 'Stupid' Water Diet For Shootout At Lokhandwala: It Is Dangerous And...
Shootout at Lokhandwala actor Rohit Roy highlighted the risk factors of water diet, and shared that it can affect one's health and organs.
Actors undergo extreme transformation to fit into the character like Aamir Khan put on weight for Dangal, Rajkummar Rao didn’t eat to play the role in Newton. Similarly, Rohit Roy followed a “water diet” to lose weight for the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, the actor shared that he followed a drastic diet to lose 16 kg weight for his role. However, now he admits it was unhealthy and spoke out about the potential dangers of such diets.
When Rohit Roy followed a ‘stupid’ water diet for a role in Shootout at Lokhandwala
Rohit wanted to portray a skinny look, so to master it, he followed a water diet which helped him lose 16 kg weight in less than 25-26 days. “I went on a really stupid diet, and I will never do that again. But I had to because I had to look like that. I lost 16 kg in less than 25-26 days. I was on a water diet. It was really intense,” he said.
Highlighting the risk factors of such diets, Rohit shared that it can affect one's organs. “Yes, it is dangerous, and that’s why I said it is a stupid diet. I will never do that again for anything. I’ve heard stories of actors who have tried to do similar diets, and some of them have actually dropped (died), in Hollywood,” he elaborated.
What is a water diet?
Also known as water fasting, it is a regimen where you only drink water for a period of time, usually 24-72 hours. While water fasting may have some health benefits, it can also be dangerous and may not be suitable for everyone. You should always consult with a healthcare professional before starting a water fast, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.
What is Rohit Roy’s current diet?
When asked about his fitness routine, the actor shared he has a gym in his van. Adding to it, he opened up about following the 16:8 intermittent diet and trying to fast for almost 18 hours a day, keeping his eating window between 6 and 8 hours. He advised his fans to start intermittent fasting at 12:12 and then gradually move to 14:10 and 16:8.
