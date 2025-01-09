Rohit Roy Opens Up About Losing 16 Kg In 25 Days With 'Stupid' Water Diet For Shootout At Lokhandwala: It Is Dangerous And...

Actors undergo extreme transformation to fit into the character like Aamir Khan put on weight for Dangal, Rajkummar Rao didn’t eat to play the role in Newton. Similarly, Rohit Roy followed a “water diet” to lose weight for the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, the actor shared that he followed a drastic diet to lose 16 kg weight for his role. However, now he admits it was unhealthy and spoke out about the potential dangers of such diets.

When Rohit Roy followed a ‘stupid’ water diet for a role in Shootout at Lokhandwala

Rohit wanted to portray a skinny look, so to master it, he followed a water diet which helped him lose 16 kg weight in less than 25-26 days. “I went on a really stupid diet, and I will never do that again. But I had to because I had to look like that. I lost 16 kg in less than 25-26 days. I was on a water diet. It was really intense,” he said.

Highlighting the risk factors of such diets, Rohit shared that it can affect one's organs. “Yes, it is dangerous, and that’s why I said it is a stupid diet. I will never do that again for anything. I’ve heard stories of actors who have tried to do similar diets, and some of them have actually dropped (died), in Hollywood,” he elaborated.

(A still from Shootout at Lokhandwala | Image: IMdb)

What is a water diet?

Also known as water fasting, it is a regimen where you only drink water for a period of time, usually 24-72 hours. While water fasting may have some health benefits, it can also be dangerous and may not be suitable for everyone. You should always consult with a healthcare professional before starting a water fast, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

