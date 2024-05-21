Advertisement

Rohit Saraf, who will be seen playing the lead role in Ishq Vishk Rebound, said the upcoming film is neither a sequel nor a remake of Shahid Kapoor-starrer movie of the same name. The 2003 romantic-comedy, Ishq Vishk marked the acting debut of Kapoor. The film was a sleeper hit and received positive reviews from critics and audiences, particularly for its soundtrack. The first film was directed by Ken Ghosh and it also featured Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala opposite Kapoor. Marathi filmmaker Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed “Ishq Vishk Rebound”.

Rohit Saraf on Ishq Vishk Rebound

"It is not a remake or sequel of Ishq Vishk. The thing common between the two films is that they belong to the same franchise. But it’s a new story altogether, a love story about Gen Z,” Saraf told reporters here at a promotional event of the film.

The actor said it is a rare opportunity for a young actor to feature in a film like this. "I don’t want to dilute that by putting pressure on myself. There are people around me talking about the pressure, now I feel I should start taking the pressure," he said.

Rohit Saraf on recreating the title track of Ishq Vishk

The new version of the title track of Ishq Vishk, which was launched on Tuesday, features Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Saraf, who shot to fame with Netflix romantic comedy series Mismatched and has also featured in films like Ludo, The Sky is Pink and the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha, said he has grown up listening to Ishq Vishk song and it’s “bizarre” to now feature in the new version of the song.

“It is a dream come true; it (title song) has a legacy. I’m still a fanboy over what Shahid did in the song and to be able to do that is sheer blessing,” said the actor. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to release in theatres on June 21.