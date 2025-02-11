Saba Azad Gives Fiery Reply To 'Uncle Ji' For Making Snide Remark On Her Being 'Official Girlfriend Of Greek God' Hrithik

Saba Azad is known to not mince her words and give a befitting reply to trolls who unnecessarily target her for her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Most recently, she took to her Instagram stories to school a troll who took a dig at her for working sporadically since she is the ‘official girlfriend of Hrithik Roshan’. Her comments are now doing rounds on social media with netizens lauding her for her courage.

Saba Azad claps back at trolls

Saba Azad took to her Instagram account to share a teaser of her show Who's Your Gynac? season 2. While most comments on the video were welcoming and positive, one particular remark caught Saba's attention. The comment read, “I thought season 2 would never come, after all @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

A screengrab of Saba Azad's post | Image: Instagram

The snide remark did not escape Saba's attention. She shared the video on her Instagram stories along with a screengrab of this particular comment. She then wrote in the caption, “Ok sumit ji uncle ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!” Saba's comments are now going viral on social media.

When Saba Azad talked about dealing with trolls

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s love story blossomed in 2022. According to reports, the duo met on Twitter. Reportedly, it all began when Hrithik Roshan liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper, on Twitter. The actress wrote back to Hrithik Roshan, thanking him and the two began talking. While the two don’t talk much about their relationship, the couple have made many public appearances together including attending The Archies premiere. Their Instagram accounts also feature endearing posts for one another. Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at a birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

A file photo of Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan | Source: Instagram