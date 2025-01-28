Saba Pataudi Schools Netizens Questioning Brother Saif Ali Khan's 'Quick' Recovery Post Surgery, Says 'Educate Yourselves'

Saif Ali Khan has been recovering at his home after getting discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 21. The actor was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the wee hours of January 16. Following the attack, he underwent surgery to treat the wounds he sustained on his neck, arms and back. Since then, the actor has been snapped twice - first when he arrived home from the hospital and second when he went out with his wife Kareena Kapoor. His recent appearances left many netizens puzzled and questioned the actor's "quick" recovery after surgery. While the actor has maintained his silence over the matter, his sister Saba Pataudi has subtly slammed those questioning Saif's recovery.

Saba Pataudi silence netizens questioning Saif Ali Khan's quick recovery

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Saba re-shared the post of The Filmy Official that reads, "Educate yourselves: Doctor explains reason as people call Saif’s recovery ‘quick’." She then circled on "Educate yourself" and wrote Click on image to read full caption... The caption read, "Cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy dismissed doubts over #SaifAliKhan’s 5-day recovery after surgeries due to multiple stab wounds." Sharing a video of his 78-year-old mother walking after spine surgery, Dr Krishnamurthy added, “People who’ve had cardiac bypass surgeries. climb stairs on 3rd/4th day…educate yourselves."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police, on Monday, questioned a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the attack on Saif, a source said. Investigation revealed that the SIM used by the Bangladeshi national, who was arrested earlier in Mumbai for the actor's attack, was registered in the name of the woman, he said.

Who is Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh with link to Saif stabbing case?

The woman, identified as Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was allegedly known to the arrested Bangladeshi in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, Shariful Fakir. Jahangir Sheikh is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. A large number of residents of the area work as labourers in Mumbai, like the accused in Saif's case. Andulia is situated about 2 kilometres from the Bangladesh border. That made it easy for Fakir to cross the border and enter Indian soil.