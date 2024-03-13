×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

Sai Pallavi Arrives In Mumbai To Shoot For Ramayana? Viral Photos Suggest So

Sai Pallavi has arrived in Mumbai and her arrival has given fans a reason to believe that she will soon kickstart the filming process of Ramayana.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sai Pallavi
Sai Pallavi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash is one of the highly anticipated films directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Sai Pallavi was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport. Her arrival in Mumbai has sparked speculations among fans as they believe she came to commence shooting for Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi's photos go viral

A fan took to their social media handle to share photos of Sai Pallavi at the Mumbai airport. Soon after, photos of Sai Pallavi dressed in a comfy co-ord set went viral. Reports suggest that Sai Pallavi will play the role of Sita in Ramayana and has arrived in Mumbai to partake in the pre-production process. Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash is just days away from commencement.

Sai Pallavi in Mumbai | Image: X
Sai Pallavi in Mumbai | Image: X

 

As per media reports, Sai Pallavi will kickstart the pre-production process with a workshop before diving right into the shooting process. The actress' arrival comes in time for the scheduled shoot that was supposed to commence in March 2024.

According to a new Pinkvilla report, Ramayana will release in the second half of 2025, and Nitesh Tiwari is preparing to begin production on his film based on the Hindu epic in March 2024. Yash will join the Ramayana team in July, after finishing the shoot of his next film, Toxic.

What do we know about Ramayana's shoot timeline?

As per media reports, KGF star Yash will make an extended appearance in part one, while part two will follow the story of his Raavan character. Earlier, it was reported that the actor had declined the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana because he was very mindful of what his fans want. Furthermore, as part of Ramayana pre-production, Ranbir is scheduled to visit the DNEG office in Los Angeles. The other details about the film are still under wraps. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 08:07 IST

