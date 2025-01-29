Published 21:20 IST, January 29th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Appears In Robust Health As He Poses With Son Ibrahim After Surgery, Photo Goes Viral
Saif Ali Khan was brutally attacked at his residence on January 16 and underwent critical surgery. A new photo features the actor in seemingly robust health.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Saif Ali Khan seems to be recovering well after being brutally stabbed at his residence in the wee hours of January 16. The 54-year-old actor underwent critical medical procedures after sustaining multiple stab wounds. After being treated at the Lilavati hospital, he was discharged on January 21 and seems to have recuperated well in the past few days. A viral photo shows the Tashan actor posing with his son in a hale and heart condition.
Saif Ali Khan on a path of quick recovery, photo of actor with son goes viral
On January 29, a photo of Saif Ali Khan along with his son went viral online. The actor was seen posing with his son at his residence. He donned a blue t-shirt and white pants. Fans noticed the bandage on his neck which has been there since his discharge.
The founder of a label and fashion designer Davi Bains-Gill shared the photo on her Instagram and it went viral within minutes. She captioned the post, “Caught up over lunch with the Khans!” Fans of Saif Ali Khan checked up on the actor and asked about his health in the comment section.
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor take drastic steps to ensure no breach in security
As per a latest report, Kareena Kapoor's team held a meeting with the Mumbai paparazzi on Tuesday where she requested them to follow some guidance concerning taking photos of Jeh and Taimur. This comes amid heightened security measures for the Pataudi family. According to the report, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. They also urged photographers not to gather outside their homes due to increased security concerns.
The Tashan couple stated that pictures of them can be taken if they attend events. Saif Ali Khan was stabbed 6 times in the early hours of January 16 at his upscale Bandra home in Mumbai in a burglary attempt by a Bangladeshi attacker. Following this, Race star was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries. The actor was discharged on January 21. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have arrested the attacker and investigations are still underway.
Updated 21:20 IST, January 29th 2025