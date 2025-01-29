Saif Ali Khan Appears In Robust Health As He Poses With Son Ibrahim After Surgery, Photo Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan seems to be recovering well after being brutally stabbed at his residence in the wee hours of January 16. The 54-year-old actor underwent critical medical procedures after sustaining multiple stab wounds. After being treated at the Lilavati hospital, he was discharged on January 21 and seems to have recuperated well in the past few days. A viral photo shows the Tashan actor posing with his son in a hale and heart condition.

Saif Ali Khan on a path of quick recovery, photo of actor with son goes viral

On January 29, a photo of Saif Ali Khan along with his son went viral online. The actor was seen posing with his son at his residence. He donned a blue t-shirt and white pants. Fans noticed the bandage on his neck which has been there since his discharge.

The founder of a label and fashion designer Davi Bains-Gill shared the photo on her Instagram and it went viral within minutes. She captioned the post, “Caught up over lunch with the Khans!” Fans of Saif Ali Khan checked up on the actor and asked about his health in the comment section.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor take drastic steps to ensure no breach in security

As per a latest report, Kareena Kapoor's team held a meeting with the Mumbai paparazzi on Tuesday where she requested them to follow some guidance concerning taking photos of Jeh and Taimur. This comes amid heightened security measures for the Pataudi family. According to the report, Saif and Kareena have asked the paparazzi not to click photos of their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. They also urged photographers not to gather outside their homes due to increased security concerns.