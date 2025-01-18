Saif Ali Khan Family Tree: Wife Kareena, A Cricket Icon, Links With Kapoor Khandan And Rabindranath Tagore

Saif Ali Khan Family Tree: The 54-year-old actor is recovering from the brutal attack on him on Thursday night at his home in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. Saif is out of danger and is recovering at the Lilavati hospital, where friends and family members have been frequenting to check up on him. He hails from a royal lineage from the Pataudi family, while his mother Sharmila Tagore is related to the Indian polymath Rabindranath Tagore. By the virtue of his marriage to Kareena Kapoor in 2012, the actor is also related to the Kapoor family.

The Kapoor-Pataudi family tree | Image: Republic World

Saif Ali Khan hails from the royal Pataudi family

Saif Ali Khan's great-grandparents Nawab Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Khan of Pataudi and Shahar Bano Begum hailed from a distinguished royal lineage. The actor is the grandson of Iftikhar Ali Khan. He was a renowned cricketer who captained the Indian Cricket team in the 1946 England Tour. His marriage with Sajida Sultan, the Begum of Bhopal, strengthened the royal ties of the family.



A family photo of Saif Ali Khan with his parents | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan is the second child of former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Fondly known as ‘Tiger Patadi’, the actor's father was well respected within the cricketing community and held the title of Nawab of Pataudi. Saif has an elder sister Saba Pataudi and a younger sister Soha Ali Khan who is married to Kunal Khemmu and has a daughter Inaaya.



Saif Ali Khan with his children, wife, sister and mother | Image: Instagram

Saif Ali Khan has been married twice. He first tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991. The couple is parents to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. They got divorced in 2004. He later married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They welcomed their older son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

How is Saif Ali Khan related to Rabindranath Tagore?



Sharmila Tagore's great-great grandfather is releated to Indian polymath Rabindranath Tagore | Image: X

Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore was born to Gitindranath Tagore, a general manager in the British India Corporation, and his wife Ira Tagore. It is believed that Gitindranath was the grandson of Bengali painter Gaganendranath Tagore. His father was the cousin of Rabindranath Tagore. This makes the veteran actress' great-great grandfather Rabindranath's cousin.

Saif Ali Khan and the Kapoor Khandaan

The Kapoor family is one of the most popularly known clans in Bollywood. What started with Prithviraj Kapoor, the fifth generation of the family is now in acting and directing movies in the Hindi film industry. When his debut in 1929, 24 members of the Kapoor family ventured into acting. The second generation of the family - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Sashi Kapoor left an indispensable mark on cinema, as it is today.



A file photo of the Kapoor family | Image: Instagram