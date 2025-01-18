Published 19:06 IST, January 18th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Family Tree: Wife Kareena, A Cricket Icon, Links With Kapoor Khandan And Rabindranath Tagore
Saif Ali Khan Family Tree: The actor hails from the royal lineage of the Pataudi family and is married into the first family of Indian cinema - The Kapoors.
Saif Ali Khan Family Tree: The 54-year-old actor is recovering from the brutal attack on him on Thursday night at his home in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra. Saif is out of danger and is recovering at the Lilavati hospital, where friends and family members have been frequenting to check up on him. He hails from a royal lineage from the Pataudi family, while his mother Sharmila Tagore is related to the Indian polymath Rabindranath Tagore. By the virtue of his marriage to Kareena Kapoor in 2012, the actor is also related to the Kapoor family.
Saif Ali Khan hails from the royal Pataudi family
Saif Ali Khan's great-grandparents Nawab Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Khan of Pataudi and Shahar Bano Begum hailed from a distinguished royal lineage. The actor is the grandson of Iftikhar Ali Khan. He was a renowned cricketer who captained the Indian Cricket team in the 1946 England Tour. His marriage with Sajida Sultan, the Begum of Bhopal, strengthened the royal ties of the family.
Saif Ali Khan is the second child of former Indian cricket team captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Fondly known as ‘Tiger Patadi’, the actor's father was well respected within the cricketing community and held the title of Nawab of Pataudi. Saif has an elder sister Saba Pataudi and a younger sister Soha Ali Khan who is married to Kunal Khemmu and has a daughter Inaaya.
Saif Ali Khan has been married twice. He first tied the knot with Amrita Singh in 1991. The couple is parents to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. They got divorced in 2004. He later married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They welcomed their older son Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.
How is Saif Ali Khan related to Rabindranath Tagore?
Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore was born to Gitindranath Tagore, a general manager in the British India Corporation, and his wife Ira Tagore. It is believed that Gitindranath was the grandson of Bengali painter Gaganendranath Tagore. His father was the cousin of Rabindranath Tagore. This makes the veteran actress' great-great grandfather Rabindranath's cousin.
Saif Ali Khan and the Kapoor Khandaan
The Kapoor family is one of the most popularly known clans in Bollywood. What started with Prithviraj Kapoor, the fifth generation of the family is now in acting and directing movies in the Hindi film industry. When his debut in 1929, 24 members of the Kapoor family ventured into acting. The second generation of the family - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Sashi Kapoor left an indispensable mark on cinema, as it is today.
Raj Kapoor was the father of another set of great actors namely - Rishi, Randhir and Rajeev Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor are the children of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. The son of Rishi Kapoor's sister Ritu Nanda is married to Shweta Bachchan, who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan. By virtue of marriage, the Kapoor family is related to Pataudis, Bachchans, filmmakers Ramesh Sippy and Manmohan Desai.
