Saif Ali Khan Given Mumbai Police's Security Cover After Brutal Stabbing Attack by Bangladeshi National

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: After the brutal attack on the actor, Mumbai Police has beefed up security around Saif and his family. The police have decided to provide round-the-clock security to him. At least one personnel will stay with the 54-year-old actor throughout the day, per sources. Apart from police giving protection to the actor, Mr Khan has roped in Ronit Roy's security firm to beef up his security. The actor returned home after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital on January 20. The actor appeared healthy and hearty as he waved to fans and greeted paps warmly on his return.

Saif Ali Khan has been given Mumbai Police Security

Saif Ali Khan has got 1+1 security which will remain with him 24*7. Mumbai Police is now reviewing Saif's threat perception and can increase more security personnel, according to threat perception.

Apart from Saif, Mumbai police are also reviewing the security of many other VIPs and VVIPs, such as Bollywood actors, directors, businessmen, builders and politicians. They are also reviewing other small and big film personalities and they might get security in the coming days.

The Race actor was attacked by an intruder in the intertwining night of January 15 and January 16 at his Bandra house. The actor was protecting his family, particularly kids Taimur and Jeh when the attacker stabbed him multiple times and fled from the fire escape staircase. Following the attack, the actor was rushed to hospital in an auto where he underwent 6-hour-long surgery, including the removal of around 2 mm piece of knife.

Satguru Sharan's caretaker stays silent on security lapse

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took the accused to Saif Ali Khan's building. "Both the security guards in the building, where the actor resides, were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall," the official said. As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. During the probe, the police found there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor as well.