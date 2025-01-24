Saif Ali Khan Identifies His Attacker, Tells Cops 'Tried To Save My Family' In First Statement After Stabbing

The Mumbai police have recorded Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence last week, officials said on Friday. A team of the Bandra police recorded the actor's statement on Thursday, an official said. Saif was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India. The attack took place at the actor's residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt by the intruder.

Saif identifies his attacker

The police have already recorded the statements of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor and the house staff. Police sources said that in his statement, Saif narrated the entire incident in which the intruder attacked him and how he tried to save his family members. The actor has also identified the attacker, they said. Besides the family members of the actor, the police have also recorded the statement of the auto rickshaw driver who took an injured Saif to the Lilavati Hospital in the early morning hours of January 16.

Saif recovering from his injuries

The Adipurush actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine. He was discharged from the private hospital on January 21. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the Bangladeshi man arrested for the attack.

On Thursday night, some medical experts visited Saif at his residence to check up on his injuries. On the work front, he will be seen in The Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie has completed filming and may released in the first half of this year.