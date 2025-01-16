Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Combined Net Worth Scales Over ₹1600 Cr, Couple Owns Houses, Luxury Cars, Cricket Team & More

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among Bollywood's most celebrated couples. Being known for royalty, the Pataudi prince suffered an unexpected incident. In a chilling incident late last night, intruders attacked the Bollywood star with a knife at his Mumbai residence. He was immediately taken to Leelavati Hospital, where he is now undergoing treatment. This attack has left the entertainment industry and his fans in shock. As investigations continue, let’s explore the ‘Nawab of Bollywood’s’ net worth and the sources of his wealth.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s net worth

According to GQ, Saif Ali Khan has an estimated net worth of ₹1200 crore, while Kareena Kapoor Khan’s net worth is reported to be around ₹485 crore. The joint wealth of the Bollywood couple stands at ₹1685 crore. Much of their income comes from real estate, films, and brand endorsements.

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan | Image: X

Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, built the Pataudi Palace in 1935. Following the death of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan's father, the property was leased to Neemrana Hotels. However, Saif regained ownership in 2014.

Pataudi palace | Image: X

Pataudi palace | Image: X

The palace spans 10 acres and features 150 rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a farming area, multi-purpose spaces, a billiards room, and dressing rooms. British architect Robert Tor Russell and Austrian architect Karl Moltz von Heinz collaborated on its design. The Pataudi Palace has appeared in films such as Animal and Rang De Basanti.

From production houses to cricket teams, Saif-Kareena’s empire expands more than acting career

Saif Ali Khan also owns two production banners, Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, which have delivered several hit projects. He also collaborated with Myntra to launch his clothing brand, House of Pataudi, inspired by his royal lineage and personal style, as reported by GQ India.

Together with his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif co-owns the Tigers of Kolkata, a cricket team competing in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL).