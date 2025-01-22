Saif Ali Khan Pataudi’s Family Could Lose Property Worth ₹15,000 Crore in Bhopal To Government: Report

After Saif Ali Khan was discharged from hospital after accident, it has been reported that historical properties linked to the Saif Ali Khan's family in Bhopal worth ₹15000 crore are one step away from being taken under government control. This comes as a result of the Madhya Pradesh High Court lifting a stay order imposed on these properties in 2015.

Saif Ali Khan to lose ₹15k crore property in bhopal? here's what we know



According to the reports, the court lifted the stay imposed on the ancestral properties, which could result in their acquisition under the Enemy Property Act, 1968. The significant properties of the Pataudi family under scrutiny include the Flag Staff House, where Saif Ali Khan spent his childhood, along with Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Dar-Us-Salam, Bungalow of Habibi, Ahmedabad Palace, Kohefiza Property, and others.

The order was pronounced by Justice Vivek Agarwal, who emphasized the statutory remedy that exists under the amended Enemy Property Act, 2017, and directed the Pataudi family to file a representation within 30 days.

What is the case?

The Mumbai-based Enemy Property Custodian Office had declared the Nawab of Bhopal's land as government property in 2015, after which the Pataudi family went to court.

The High Court began hearing the enemy property case in 2015 against Saif Ali Khan, his mother Sharmila Tagore, sisters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's sister Sabiha Sultan, and the Centre and others.

The Pataudi family has been claiming their land in Bhopal and Raisen, which includes Kohefiza's Flag House, Ahmedabad Palace, besides the Kothi and forest located in Chiklod, Raisen.