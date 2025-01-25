Saif Ali Khan's Face Disfigured, Eye Badly Injured In Knife Attack? Gruesome Photo Goes Viral - Here's The Truth

Saif Ali Khan was injured following the knife attack on him by an intruder on January 16. The Adipurush actor was stabbed multiple times, allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladesh national staying illegally in India, as per police. The accused has been caught and is currently remanded in police custody till January 29. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to piece together the various aspects of the matter.

Saif Ali Khan was injured in a knife attack on January 16 | Image: IMDb

A photo has been circulating on social media that shows Siaf's left eye and face badly bruised. The image was shared online with a caption that narrated the stabbing incident leading many to believe that the attack had left him severely bruised in the face. Here's the truth.

Saif's viral pic confuses netizens

A photo of Saif Ali Khan with bruises on his face and a black eye has gone viral. It was shared by a Threads user with the caption, “Saif Ali Khan stabbed: 30 minutes in the dead of night, Rs 1 crore demand, the attack and the escape.” While the information shared in the caption is correct, according to the details that have cropped up during the Mumbai Police investigation, the photo is a BTS snap from the shoot of the movie Laal Kaptaan (2019). The actor is seated with his makeup on and is not injured.

A photo of Saif Ali Khan from the sets of Laal Kaptaan | Image: Threads

Another aspect that shoots down speculations is that in the circulated photo, Saif is seen with long hair, possibly a wig. According to the latest photos, the actor is clean-shaven and sports a short hairdo.

Saif Ali Khan seated with the auto driver who rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital | Image: X

MLC report in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case details actual injuries sustained

An injured and bleeding Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in the wee hours of January 16 in an autorickshaw. The incident took place at the actor and his wife Kareena Kapoor's apartment in the Satguru Sharan building, Bandra, Mumbai. The MLC report in the case makes no mention of Saif sustaining injuries on his face.

The injuries that he sustained during the attack have been listed in the MLC report as--