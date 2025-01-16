Saif Ali Khan's Sister Saba Ali Khan Calls Knife Attack On Him 'Insane', Lauds His Courage: Standing Tall Would...

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra early Thursday in a shocking attack. Reportedly, while the man held Saif and other members inside the house at knifepoint, he demanded ₹1 crore ransom. However, police is yet to share more details in the case that has sent shockwaves around the country and among Saif's peers.

After the attack, Saba Ali Khan, Saif's sister, took to social media to share a supportive message for her injured and ailing brother. She accompanied her message with their childhood photo.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a hexa blade at his Bandra residence | Image: X

Saif's sister prays for her recovery

"I am in shock and reeling from this insane incident. But proud of you bhaijaan. Taking care of the family and standing tall would make abba so proud, i am. Get well soon missing being there. Will see you soon duas n prayers always (sic)," Saba wrote on social media. While family members including Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and others visited Saif, Saba shared this message on her Instagram handle with their throwback photo.

Saif's attacker identified, police on the hunt

Police registered a case of `armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt. The attacker, who used a hexa blade to stab Saif Ali Khan, fled using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals was traced on the sixth floor, and 10 teams have been formed to nab him.

Saif's attacker has been identified in CCTV footage | Image: X