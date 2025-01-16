Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor's Team Reveals Actor Sustained Injury On Arm, Says 'Rest Of The Family Is...'

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine." This has come after Saif's team statement, which asked the fans to be patient. “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” read the statement.