Published 10:11 IST, January 16th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor's Team Reveals Actor Sustained Injury On Arm, Says 'Rest Of The Family Is...'
Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, as he has sustained four minor injuries and 2 deep injuries.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Kareena Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine." This has come after Saif's team statement, which asked the fans to be patient. “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” read the statement.
Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai at 2 AM on Thursday. The actor is currently undergoing surgery at the Lilavati Hospital as he has sustained four minor injuries and 2 deep injuries.
Updated 10:26 IST, January 16th 2025