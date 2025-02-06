Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 2 Staffers Of Actor's House Identify Arrested Bangladeshi Man As Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: As the Mumbai Police is busy investigating the case, on Wednesday, they conducted an identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif's attack case, at Arthur Road Jail, officials said. According to officials, Shehzad, who allegedly entered Saif's residence with the intent to commit theft, was identified by witnesses present during the incident. According to a report in ANI, the police said they have strong evidence linking Shariful to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test.

Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade of the accused

The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, who were present inside the couple's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

This has come after Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused on January 31. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," said Mumbai Police, per ANI.

(Mumbai Police with an alleged Saif AliKhan's attacker | Image: ANI

What else do we know about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case?

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai Police claimed they have ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.