Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Facial Recognition Of Accused Matches With CCTV Footage

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The 54-year-old attacker was brutally attacked at his residence in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. The Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam on January 19. After a facial recognition test, the officials have confirmed that Shariful was the man captured on the actor's CCTV camera on the night of the attack.

Mumbai Police conducts facial recognition

On January 31, the Mumbai Police concluded the Face Recognition Test (FRT) of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. As per the report, Mohammad Shariful Islam is the man who was captured on the CCTV camera on the night of the attack on the 6th floor. The test was awaited as many claimed that the faces of the arrested and the man captured in the surveillance camera did not match.

CCTV footage captures face of Saif Ali Khan's attacker | Image: X

The confirmation of the FRT report serves as a big breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, who have been riddled with discrepancies in the Saif's stabbing case. With the positive FRT test, it is certain that the man captured at Satguru Sharan on February 16 was infact Mohammad Shariful Islam.

Court rejects Mohammad Shariful Islam's police custody

A Mumbai court on January 29 refused the city police custody of the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan and sent him in judicial remand noting that there was no fresh ground to extend his police custody. he Bandra magistrate's court after perusing the application submitted by the police seeking further custody said no fresh ground was made out. "Further police custody, at least at this stage, is not justified," said Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Komal Sing Rajput. Citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the court told the investigating officer that if there was any new development, police can again seek the accused's custody for the remaining period within permissible time.



Saif Ali Khan's attacker was detained in Thane | Image: X