Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Facial Recognition Of Accused Matches With CCTV Footage
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: In a breakthrough, the Mumbai Police shared that the face of the man arrested in the matter matches the CCTV footage.
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The 54-year-old attacker was brutally attacked at his residence in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. The Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam on January 19. After a facial recognition test, the officials have confirmed that Shariful was the man captured on the actor's CCTV camera on the night of the attack.
Mumbai Police conducts facial recognition
On January 31, the Mumbai Police concluded the Face Recognition Test (FRT) of the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. As per the report, Mohammad Shariful Islam is the man who was captured on the CCTV camera on the night of the attack on the 6th floor. The test was awaited as many claimed that the faces of the arrested and the man captured in the surveillance camera did not match.
The confirmation of the FRT report serves as a big breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, who have been riddled with discrepancies in the Saif's stabbing case. With the positive FRT test, it is certain that the man captured at Satguru Sharan on February 16 was infact Mohammad Shariful Islam.
Court rejects Mohammad Shariful Islam's police custody
A Mumbai court on January 29 refused the city police custody of the Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan and sent him in judicial remand noting that there was no fresh ground to extend his police custody. he Bandra magistrate's court after perusing the application submitted by the police seeking further custody said no fresh ground was made out. "Further police custody, at least at this stage, is not justified," said Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Komal Sing Rajput. Citing the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the court told the investigating officer that if there was any new development, police can again seek the accused's custody for the remaining period within permissible time.
As per the new criminal laws, police can seek a person's custody for up to 15 days. It can be at a stretch, or in parts during a period of 40 or 60 days from the arrest, depending on the severity of the offense. The accused -- Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) -- was produced before the Bandra magistrate court at the end of his police custody. Islam allegedly broke into the 12th-storey residence of actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upscale Bandra area with the intention of robbery in the early hours of January 16. When confronted by Saif (54), the accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times and fled. He was arrested on January 19 from neighbouring Thane.
