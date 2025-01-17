Published 08:06 IST, January 17th 2025
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Former Nanny Expresses Concern For Taimur And Jeh, Says 'Unbearable For Me To Imagine How...'
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident: It was reported that Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan were at home when the intruder attacked the Bollywood actor.
Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence during the wee hours of January 16 in an attempted robbery. The actor was stabbed 6 times out of which 2 were deep cuts. Following the attack, the actor was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he underwent surgery. The actor is now out of danger but is reported to still unconscious. Amid this, Taimur's former nanny Lalita D'Silva expressed concern over the incident and said it was "unbearable" for her to imagine how Taimur and Jeh would be feeling. She urged for strict punishment against attackers.
Taimur's former nanny Lalita D'Silva expressed concern for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's kids
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lalita D'Silva shared, "I am feeling very bad, and it is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh, who is so young." She further shared the kids must have gotten really scared. "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident, and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe, " she concluded.
Following the surgery, Saif was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) for a day of observation. Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital assured that the surgery was successful and he is out of danger. A 2.5-inch piece of a knife was removed from his spine, the doctors said, adding he was on a "100 percent recovery path".
What do we know about the attacker who stabbed Saif Ali Khan 6 times?
Mumbai Police has registered a case of `armed robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt'. They are currently investigating the case and are on a mission to nab the attacker as he fled the crime scene using the building's staircase, a senior police official said, adding that his CCTV visuals were traced on the sixth floor, and 20 teams have been formed to nab him. Khan's domestic help, who raised the alarm first, also sustained a minor injury to her hand during the scuffle.
