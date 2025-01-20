Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused At Saifeena's Residence

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates | Image: R Bharat

Mumbai Police on Sunday nabbed Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shehzad from a construction site in Thane and after interrogation, they took him to Bandra Holiday Court to seek custody. The court heard the police's plea and granted them 5-day custody of the accused. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused might be a Bangladeshi National as he doesn't have complete Indian documents. Upon being asked why he entered Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra residence on January 16, to this, the accused replied to robbing the place, per Mumbai Police.

Live Blog

Saif Ali Khan's Health Update: The actor is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. On Sunday, apart from usual visitors Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore, Taimur and Jeh met their father for the first time after the horrific incident. During a press conference, the doctor shared that the actor has deep wounds owing to which they have restricted his movement and visitors for him to recover at the earliest.

08:28 IST, January 20th 2025 Attacker Unaware He Was Intruding Film Star's House: Mumbai Police As per IANS, the Mumbai Police has shared that the accused was unaware of whose house he was looting. They also clarified the intent behind the crime was just robbery with no intention to cause harm.

08:27 IST, January 20th 2025 Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif Ali Khan’s Health Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack on January 16. Sister Soha Ali Khan, on Sunday, said her brother Saif Ali Khan is “recovering well” from the injuries. “We are very very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes,” Soha told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. (The Pataudi siblings | Image: Instagram)

08:25 IST, January 20th 2025 Saif Ali Khan's Attacker In Police Custody Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was sent to police custody for five days by the Bandra Holiday Court on Sunday. (Saif Ali Khan's attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad | Image: ANI)