Saif Stabbing Case: 'Ample Evidence Against Accused, Investigation Underway', Say Mumbai Police | LIVE

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: The 54-year-old actor was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. He was stabbed six times by an unknown assailant. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21. In a breakthrough on January 19, the Mumbai police detained the alleged attacker identified as a Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam. However, questions regarding what exactly happened on the night of the attack, who took the actor to the hospital, the whereabouts of family members and the motive of the crime, are yet to find a definitive answer. Amid this, the Mumbai police will hold a crucial press briefing at 5 PM today, January 28.

Mumbai Police yet to give definitive answers

Paramjit Singh Dahiya from the Mumbai Police gave the opening statement in Saif Ali Khan's attack case. In Marathi, he congratulated the teams leading the investigation and stated that they had received plenty of evidence. He called the case ‘clue-based’ and stressed that the fingerprint report had not yet been submitted to the police. In a big revelation, he also shared that the police will move to court tomorrow to seek an extension of the accused's custody.



Dahiya stressed, that they have ‘strong evidence' against the main accused. He also clarified that no other accused has been identified by the Mumbai Police. The police stood by their previous breakthrough and stated that they had arrested the right man. Dahiya clarified that face recognition is part of multiple evidence collection, as protocol. The Mumbai police confirmed receiving, “physical, technical and oral” evidence incriminating the arrested accused. The officials also clarified that the ‘victim’ Saif Ali Khan arrived at Lilavati Hospital at 2:47 am as per CCTV footage and not at 4:11 am, as some reports claim.



The officials concluded the briefing by sharing that not Saif Ali Khan, but the hospital informed them of the crime. The Mumbai police also added, that the accused, after arriving from Bangladesh , stayed in Kolkata for a while, which is why a team of police has been investigating in West Bengal.



Saif Ali Khan's alleged attacker remains in custody till January 29

Mumbai police on Friday informed a court here that it has to conduct facial recognition of the Bangladeshi man, arrested for allegedly stabbing Saif Ali Khan last week, to ascertain if he was the person seen in the CCTV footage from the actor's building in Bandra. The police produced the accused, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), before a magistrate's court, which extended his police custody till January 29. Fakir was arrested on January 19 for allegedly breaking into the Bollywood star's residence with the intention of theft and stabbing him multiple times.