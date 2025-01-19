Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Actor's Attacker Mohammad Shehzad To 5-Day Police Custody

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The court said there are reasons to believe that as the accused is from Bangladesh there could be a conspiracy at the international level hence this needs to be investigated. “We are satisfied by the demand of Mumbai Police. The accused has entered inside the residence of a celebrity and attacked him. The police need to recover the clothes worn by him on that day. Hence, custodial interrogation is required. The police also needs to recover the knife that was used by the accused. The learned defence council has said that no notice was given to the accused U/S43A of the BNS.”