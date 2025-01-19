sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:31 IST, January 19th 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Court Sends Actor's Attacker Mohammad Shehzad To 5-Day Police Custody

The court said there are reasons to believe that as the accused is from Bangladesh there could be a conspiracy at the international level.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan Attacker
Saif Ali Khan Attacker | Image: X, Instagram

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: The court said there are reasons to believe that as the accused is from Bangladesh there could be a conspiracy at the international level hence this needs to be investigated. “We are satisfied by the demand of Mumbai Police. The accused has entered inside the residence of a celebrity and attacked him. The police need to recover the clothes worn by him on that day. Hence, custodial interrogation is required. The police also needs to recover the knife that was used by the accused. The learned defence council has said that no notice was given to the accused U/S43A of the BNS.”

(This is a developing news.)

Updated 14:31 IST, January 19th 2025