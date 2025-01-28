Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Record Statement Of West Bengal Woman Whose Aadhaar Was Used By Actor's Attacker

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: On Monday, it was reported that Mumbai Police arrested a woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, from West Bengal, whose Aadhar Card was used by the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, to buy a sim card. In a recent development, the police have recorded the statement of the woman.

Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh from West Bengal

According to the Mumbai Police, a team from Mumbai travelled to West Bengal and recorded the statements of two individuals. Initially, the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of a woman whose Aadhaar card was used by the accused to buy a SIM card. Later, the Mumbai Police also recorded the statement of a relative of the accused, who lives in West Bengal, as reported by ANI. As per the police, it was with the help of this relative that the accused got the Aadhaar card from the woman, which he then used to purchase the SIM card in India.

The woman was arrested from Wes Bengal's Nadia district. "A woman was arrested by Mumbai Police from Chapra in Nadia district in the Saif Ali attack case. They may apply for transit remand to take her to Mumbai," said the source in West Bengal Police.

Who is Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh with a link to the Saif stabbing case?

Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh is actually a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. A large number of residents of the area work as labourers in Mumbai, like the accused in Saif's case. Andulia is situated about 2 kilometres from the Bangladesh border. That made it easy for Fakir to cross the border and enter the Indian soil.

When questioned about the SIM card found in the attacker's possession, Jahangir Sheikh claimed that she had lost her mobile phone when she was in Kolkata a few years back. "Investigators are trying to find out how the accused got the SIM registered under the woman's name and started using it," cops told PTI. Jahangir Sheikh shared that she had been using her late husband’s cell phone after his death and denied knowing the accused Shariful Islam Shehzad.

