Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Republic Speaks To Accused Shariful Fakir's Lawyer After Court Denies Police Custody | EXCLUSIVE

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: A Mumbai court here on Wednesday remanded a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, arrested for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, in 14-day judicial custody noting there was no fresh ground for extending his police custody. Mohammad Shariful Islam, the accused, was produced before the Bandra magistrate court at the end of his police custody. His lawyer spoke to Republic in an exclusive conversation, and the highlighted the discrepancies in the statements put forth by the Mumbai police.

Mohammad Shariful Islam's lawyer speaks to Republic

On January 29, Mumbai police moved to a local court to demand an extension in the police custody of the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case. However, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court sent the accused to juridical custody instead citing ‘no fresh ground’ to extend police custody. Advocates Sandeep Sherkhane and Dinesh Prajapati represented the accused and spoke to Republic TV following the hearing.

Speaking about the matter, the accused's lawyer expressed concern about how the Mumbai police have been unsure of the weapon used in the attack. He asserted that the statement first recorded clearly states that a ‘hexablade’ was used to attack the actor, but the police have collected a knife as a evidence of the weapon. He also stated that he had objected to the same while the accused was kept in remand.

He mentioned, “All reasons stated in the remand copy are not justifiable. The reasons have been repeated.” He added, “Mumbai police does not have any concrete evidence to show that the attacker is the same as the person they have arrested. They have made the arrest on the basis of the 6th-floor CCTV footage. The photo captured in the CCTV footage does not match the man arrested. The fingerprint report is not yet submitted."

Mumbai court denies police custody to Saif Ali Khan's attacker

On January 29, the Mumbai police sought an extension of his custody for two days for further investigation. The court, however, noted that the accused was in police custody for more than ten days. The record reflected that the investigation was over, no fresh ground for custody was noticed, and the police could seek his fresh custody within the permissible period if anything new came to light, the magistrate said.



As per the police, the accused, arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to `Bijoy Das' after entering India illegally. The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16. Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged after five days