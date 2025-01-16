Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: 6 Stabs, 2 Deep, Operation Led Ny Neurosurgeon

Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed by an unknown at his Bandra residence at 2 AM, has sustained six injuries, hospital officials confirm. An unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official said.

Saif Ali Khan's health update

Dr Niraj Uttamani COO of Lilavati Hospital said that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3:30 AM. Uttamani said that Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi, pointed Dr Uttamani.

What happened at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence in Mumbai?

It has been reported that the Cocktail actor was injured after an intruder barged into his residence. The incident occurred around 2 AM on Thursday when Saif was sleeping in his house along with his family members. An unknown person entered the residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked the actor with a sharp object. At the time of the incident, some family members were present in the house, an official said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."