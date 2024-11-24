Took Break From AR Rahman Because of Health Issues: Wife Saira Breaks Silence | Exclusive

AR Rahman and Saira Banu have been in the news since the former couple announced their separation, ending their 29-year-long marriage. While they shared a joint statement detailing the “significant emotional strain in their relationship” as the reason behind their separation, Saira, through her lawyer Vandana Shah, stated that she has taken a break from her marriage due to her health issues. She further detailed that she has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai for the past couple of months and has relocated to the city from Chennai.

I have not been physically well…: Saira Banu details her health struggles

Speaking to Republic, Saira shared, “I am currently in Mumbai. I have not been physically well for the past couple of months so that is the reason I wanted to take a break from AR Rahman. I would request YouTubers and the Tamil media please don’t say anything against him. He is a gem of a person. The best man in the world. It is because of my health issues that I had to leave Chennai because I know that if I'm not in Chennai you people will wonder where Saira is. I have come to Mumbai and I'm going ahead with my treatment. It could not have been possible with AR Rahman's busy schedule In Chennai. I don't want to disturb anybody, neither my children, not him.”

She further added, "He is an amazing human being. Please let him be the way he is. He is not linked with...I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him and he loves me. I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations. My sincere prayers are that we are left alone and given our space at this moment. We haven't announced anything officially yet. I will be back in Chennai soon but first I have to complete my treatment. I request you to kindly stop damaging his name. It is absolutely rubbish. He is a gem of a person."

AR Rahman sends legal notice to 'all slanderers'

On Saturday, AR Rahman strongly reacted against the baseless rumours surrounding his separation from Saira Banu and sent a legal notice to those speculating about his personal life. He took to social media to share a legal letter asking all YouTube channels and online publications to remove videos and content that "concoct imaginary stories about his personal life".

