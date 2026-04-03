Saiyaara Fame Ahaan Panday Kicks Off Ali Abbas Zafar's High-Octane Action Romance | Photos

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has officially commenced shooting for his latest project, a high-stakes action romance produced under the Yash Raj Films (YRF) banner. The announcement, made through Zafar's Instagram handle today, has already sparked excitement among cinephiles. Alongside the post, Zafar shared a striking first-look image of 'Saiyaara' fame Ahaan Panday, intensely gazing behind a classic YRF clapboard. Zafar captioned the post writing, "And it BEGINS," tagging Panday and YRF.



While the film remains untitled for now, the project is shaping up as a star-studded, large-scale entertainer.

Alongside Ahaan Panday, the ensemble cast includes Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Aaishvary Thackeray.

Zafar, acclaimed for directing blockbuster hits such as 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' is expected to infuse this venture with his signature stylish cinematic flair.

In February, Ali Abbas Zafar first teased the project by posting a picture of him and actor Ahaan Panday posing together in front of a studio setting.

In the caption, he wrote, "Power isn't Given ..Its TAKEN ... Ready to Roll @ahaanpandayy"