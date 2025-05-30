Saiyaara Teaser Out: YRF Launches New 'Nepo' Kid Ahaan Panday After Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor, Film Promises An Intense Love Story

Saiyaara Teaser Out: Ahaan Panday’s debut romantic film with Aneet Padda is set release on July 18. Today, YRF(Yash Raj Films) released the first teaser of Saiyaara, featuring the intense love story. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film promises to revive the charm of classic romances like ‘Aashiqui 2’ and ‘Ek Villan’ but audiences are eagerly awaiting to see the new star pair on-screen to give the final verdict.

Saiyaara teaser out

YRF shared the teaser on social media, writing, "An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. #SaiyaaraTeaser out now.” They also revealed two posters for the film as well.

The teaser hints at a love story featuring Ananya Panday’s cousin brother, Ahaan Panday, who reportedly played a rockstar. He meets a girl, and the two fall in love, but their lives take an unexpected turn as the story unfolds.

Ahaan Padda’s smouldering looks and intense expressions in the teaser already position him as a promising addition to the YRF hero lineup.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri, known for making audiences cry and sing with hits like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain. As he marks 20 years in the film industry, Saiyaara feels like a milestone project that will, as promised, "break and heal your heart."

Yash Raj Films (YRF), a leading Bollywood production house, has launched a YRF Casting App to help aspiring actors gain visibility. Over the years, YRF has played a key role in kickstarting the careers of successful actors like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor.

Who is Ahaan Panday?