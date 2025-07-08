Saiyaara Trailer Out: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda's Romantic Saga Deserves Aashiqui 3 Title

Updated 8 July 2025 at 12:08 IST
Saiyaara Trailer Out: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starring romantic saga is all set to hit the theatres on July 18. Mohit Suri's newcomer trope has been making buzz ever since the title was announced. To turn the monsoon grey with love and heartbreak, the maker released the much-awaited trailer today. The film marks the acting debut of Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Pandey and is a sure short must-watch.
